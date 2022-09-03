93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian fatally struck in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2022 - 11:40 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run around 10:55 p.m. at North Pecos Road a ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run around 10:55 p.m. at North Pecos Road and East Cheyenne Avenue on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (CCTV)

A woman was fatally struck in a hit-and-run in northeast Las Vegas Friday night.

The crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. at North Pecos Road and East Cheyenne Avenue. The vehicle did not stop at the scene and the woman died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

He said roads were closed on Cheyenne in both directions from Pecos to North Las Vegas Boulevard.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
2
CARTOONS: The new IRS agents have found their next target
CARTOONS: The new IRS agents have found their next target
3
Lawsuit: Wynn Resorts still retaliating against Steve Wynn accuser
Lawsuit: Wynn Resorts still retaliating against Steve Wynn accuser
4
2 men face charges after 28 smash-and-grab break-ins at Las Vegas eateries
2 men face charges after 28 smash-and-grab break-ins at Las Vegas eateries
5
Traffic backups reported on I-15 headed south at Primm
Traffic backups reported on I-15 headed south at Primm
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sophie Santos, 3, feeds Maverick with instructions from Dolphin Care Specialist Jen Schwab, beh ...
Dolphin at Mirage dies following lung infection
By / RJ

Maverick, 19, was a resident of the Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat. His health had declined over the last several weeks, according to a statement from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao.