Pedestrian fatally struck in northeast Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was fatally struck in a hit-and-run in northeast Las Vegas Friday night.

The crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. at North Pecos Road and East Cheyenne Avenue. The vehicle did not stop at the scene and the woman died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

He said roads were closed on Cheyenne in both directions from Pecos to North Las Vegas Boulevard.

No further information was available.

