Pedestrian fatally struck near downtown Las Vegas

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car near downtown Las Vegas on Sunday night, according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was hit at the Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 on-ramps at Martin Luther King Boulevard, the tweet said. The on-ramp was closed as of 10 p.m., and the Highway Patrol advised motorists to use alternate routes and to expect delays in the area.

Last week, two 16-year-old girls were killed after they were struck by an SUV in the central Las Vegas Valley. The driver, Ebone Whitaker, 38, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane and failure to decrease speed, court records show.

