Pedestrian fatally struck on I-15 near downtown Las Vegas

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on Interstate 15 near downtown Las Vegas on Sunday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Nevada Highway Patrol blocks part of northbound Interstate 15 near downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, after a pedestrian was struck that night. The Highway Patrol said the pedestrian was struck by a silver sedan while trying to cross I-15 from the center median. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The pedestrian was hit around 9:20 p.m. on northbound I-15 near the Martin Luther King Boulevard flyover off-ramp, trooper Travis Smaka said at the scene.

The Highway Patrol advised motorists to use alternate routes and to expect delays in the area.

Smaka said the pedestrian attempted to cross northbound traffic lanes from the center median and was struck by a silver sedan. The pedestrian died at the scene, Smaka said.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating. Impairment was not suspected, Smaka said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased after family is notified.

Last week, two 16-year-old girls were killed after they were struck by an SUV in the central Las Vegas Valley. The driver, Ebone Whitaker, 38, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane and failure to decrease speed, court records show.

