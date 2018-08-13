Pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles near downtown Las Vegas

A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by two vehicles Sunday afternoon near downtown Las Vegas.

Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit by two vehicles at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South on Sunday in Las Vegas. (screengrab/RTC fast cameras)

Police were called to the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after receiving a report of a man who had been struck by the vehicles, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said. Dispatch logs show the Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 4:15 p.m.

The man had been struck by a Chevrolet Equinox and a Toyota Corolla about 100 feet west of the intersection, Smaka said. He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Investigators did not immediately suspect impairment to be a factor, Smaka said.

Eastbound Sahara is shut down while troopers investigate, he said.

