Pedestrian hit by car, critically injured near Las Vegas Strip

Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, on East Flamingo Road near Linq Lane in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)

A man was in critical condition Tuesday night after he was hit by a car near the Strip, police said.

He was crossing Flamingo Road near Linq Lane just after 7:45 p.m. when the vehicle hit him, Lt. David Gordon said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Gordon said.

The closure on Flamingo between Linq Lane and Koval lasted nearly two hours.

