Pedestrian hit by car in central Las Vegas seriously injured

A woman was seriously injured Sunday night after she was hit by a car in the central Las Vegas Valley.

About 8:30 p.m., the 39-year-old woman was crossing Rainbow Boulevard near Diablo Street, north of Russell Road, outside of a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a Mercedez-Benz, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Mercedez-Benz, a 53-year-old man, stayed at the scene. He did not show any signs of impairment.

Metro’s fatal traffic detail is investigating due to the extent of the woman’s injuries.

