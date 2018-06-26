Pedestrian hit by car in Las Vegas but is expected to survive

A pedestrian is expected to survive after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in the central valley.

A pedestrian is expected to survive after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in the central valley.

The crash was called in about 12:40 a.m. at Sahara Avenue and Teddy Drive, near Rancho Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The crash is still under investigation. The driver remained on the scene.

At 1:30 a.m. police were still at the scene, where an overturned shopping cart and debris blocked several westbound lanes on Sahara.

