Pedestrian hit by pickup, critically injured in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian was struck by a truck and critically injured Monday morning in central Las Vegas.

A pedestrian was hit by a truck on Sahara Avenue near Decatur Boulevard on Monday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an auto-pedestrian collision on West Sahara Avenue near Decatur Boulevard on MOnday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said the pedestrian was hit about 8:50 a.m. while crossing West Sahara Avenue just west of South Decatur Boulevard.

The man was taken to an area hospital in extremely critical condition.

A white pickup that struck the victim was observed on Sahara with front-end damage. A motorist was administered field sobriety tests, but it was unclear if the driver passed those tests or if anyone was detained.

Police had closed down all traffic on Sahara. Traffic on Decatur was restricted to one lane as of 10 a.m.

