Pedestrian hit by pickup, killed in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate an auto-pedestrian collision on West Sahara Avenue near Decatur Boulevard on MOnday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was struck by a truck and killed Monday morning in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said a 30-year-old man was hit about 8:56 a.m. while crossing West Sahara Avenue just west of South Decatur Boulevard in a crosswalk while a “Don’t Walk” signal was flashing. He was hit by a 1994 Ford F-150 traveling west on Sahara and was knocked into the far left lane, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver of the truck, a 74-year-old man, pulled over and tried to help the pedestrian until medical personnel arrived, police said. The driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with officers.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center in extremely critical condition but, “despite medical intervention,” he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It was the 81st traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identify the deceased after his family is notified.

