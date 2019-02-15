Pedestrian hit by SUV in central Las Vegas dies of injuries

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian who was struck and seriously injured in the central valley Wednesday night has died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. to an accident at West Twain Avenue and South Jones Boulevard, according to a Metro news release.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on South Jones Boulevard in the right travel lane approaching the intersection at West Twain Avenue when it struck a 65-year-old man who was walking in the same lane and pushing a cart full of tree branches.

The driver of the Tahoe applied his brakes and steered to the left, but was unable to avoid the pedestrian, according to the release.

The driver remained at the scene and police don’t believe he was impaired.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where he died Thursday, it said.

The death was the 14th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jt errones@reviewjournal.com or 7 02-383-0256. Follow @ JessATerrones on Twitter.

West Twain Avenue and South Jones Boulevard Las Vegas