Pedestrian hit by truck, dies in southeast valley

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and impairment is not suspected, police said. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A pedestrian was killed in the southeast valley when she was struck by a truck Wednesday night.

The woman was crossing East Tropicana Avenue east of Stephanie Street outside of a designated crosswalk at about 7:10 p.m., said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Josh Houchen.

Tropicana is closed in both directions from Stephanie to Steptoe Street. Motorists should avoid the area.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the woman after relatives have been notified.

