52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian hit by truck, dies in southeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2024 - 9:22 pm
 
Updated February 21, 2024 - 9:36 pm
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A pedestrian was killed in the southeast valley when she was struck by a truck Wednesday night.

The woman was crossing East Tropicana Avenue east of Stephanie Street outside of a designated crosswalk at about 7:10 p.m., said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Josh Houchen.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene, and impairment is not suspected. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tropicana is closed in both directions from Stephanie to Steptoe Street. Motorists should avoid the area.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the woman after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
3 pedestrians, motorcyclist die on valley roads in 12-hour period
3 pedestrians, motorcyclist die on valley roads in 12-hour period
RTC bus drivers, mechanics authorize potential strike
RTC bus drivers, mechanics authorize potential strike
Police: Speed a factor as motorcyclist dies after rear-end crash
Police: Speed a factor as motorcyclist dies after rear-end crash
2 dead after early morning crash in the east valley
2 dead after early morning crash in the east valley
Pedestrian killed when struck by truck near I-15
Pedestrian killed when struck by truck near I-15
Pedestrian fighting for life after hit-and-run in central Las Vegas
Pedestrian fighting for life after hit-and-run in central Las Vegas