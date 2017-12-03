Pedestrian hit by vehicles, dies in western Las Vegas

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday night in the west valley, a Metro spokesman said.

Metropolitan Police Department responded about 7 p.m. on reports of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash at West Charleston Boulevard and Antelope Way, near Rainbow Boulevard, Lt. Brian Cole said.

Cole said a pedestrian was in the roadway and hit by multiple vehicles, one of which fled the crash site.

The pedestrian died at University Medical Center, Cole said.

Expect road closures in the area while police investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

