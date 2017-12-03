ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian hit by vehicles, dies in western Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2017 - 8:35 pm
 

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday night in the west valley, a Metro spokesman said.

Metropolitan Police Department responded about 7 p.m. on reports of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash at West Charleston Boulevard and Antelope Way, near Rainbow Boulevard, Lt. Brian Cole said.

Cole said a pedestrian was in the roadway and hit by multiple vehicles, one of which fled the crash site.

The pedestrian died at University Medical Center, Cole said.

Expect road closures in the area while police investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like