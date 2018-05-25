Pedestrian hit, critically injured in southeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just after 4 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue, near Desert Springs Hospital, where the person was struck.

The scene of a crash at Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday. (RTC FAST camera)

A pedestrian was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in the southeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries, police said in a release.

Flamingo was closed eastbound at Tamarus Street and westbound at Eastern Avenue as officers investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue, Las Vegas