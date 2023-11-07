Pedestrian hit in central Las Vegas more than 3 weeks ago dies

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in central Las Vegas more than three weeks ago has died.

Jason Austin, 42, of Laughlin, was attempting to cross West Charleston Boulevard near South Commerce Street outside of a marked crosswalk the morning of Oct. 16 when he was hit, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Stark said at the time.

Police were told that Austin had died, according to a Metro news release Tuesday. It is the 128th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023.

