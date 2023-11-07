63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian hit in central Las Vegas more than 3 weeks ago dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2023 - 7:35 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in central Las Vegas more than three weeks ago has died.

Jason Austin, 42, of Laughlin, was attempting to cross West Charleston Boulevard near South Commerce Street outside of a marked crosswalk the morning of Oct. 16 when he was hit, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Stark said at the time.

Police were told that Austin had died, according to a Metro news release Tuesday. It is the 128th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
2
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
3
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
4
Las Vegas Formula One race is a love-hate relationship for locals
Las Vegas Formula One race is a love-hate relationship for locals
5
Here are the big issues that could lead to a Strip casino strike
Here are the big issues that could lead to a Strip casino strike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
10 of Fontainebleau’s restaurants begin taking reservations
10 of Fontainebleau’s restaurants begin taking reservations
8-year-old believed killed by Hamas may be alive
8-year-old believed killed by Hamas may be alive
U.S. congresswomen at odds
U.S. congresswomen at odds
Blinken visit more labor than payoff
Blinken visit more labor than payoff
Aid request would double defenses
Aid request would double defenses
Jewish man dies after confrontation during California demonstrations
Jewish man dies after confrontation during California demonstrations