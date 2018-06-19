Pedestrian hit in Las Vegas crosswalk last month dies of injuries

The victim, 55-year-old Jeffery Hill, was struck by a Volkswagen Beetle on May 24 near the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue, police said. He died Saturday at Mountain’s Edge Hospital.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A man who was critically injured after being hit by a car last month in the central valley has died, Las Vegas police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as 55-year-old Jeffery Hill.

Hill was crossing Flamingo in a crosswalk, but did not have a signal to walk, witnesses told police.

Driver impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

