Pedestrian hit in Las Vegas crosswalk last month dies of injuries

A man who was critically injured after being hit by a car last month in the central valley has died, Las Vegas police said.
The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as 55-year-old Jeffery Hill.
Hill was struck by a Volkswagen Beetle on May 24 near the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue, police said. He died Saturday at Mountain’s Edge Hospital.
Hill was crossing Flamingo in a crosswalk, but did not have a signal to walk, witnesses told police.
Driver impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police.
Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.