Pedestrian hit, killed by truck on I-15 south of Las Vegas

The truck involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 15 on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (RTC)

Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (RTC)

Northbound lanes of I-15 remain closed at the Sloan exit after a deadly crash on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (RTC camera)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and semitractor-trailer that occurred before 11 Thursday night on Interstate 15, north of the Sloan exit.

NHP spokesman Jason Buratczuk said in an email that a driver of a Toyota parked his car on the right shoulder of I-15 and started walking north in the right travel lane when the semitrailer struck the man.

#trafficalert We are on scene of a fatal crash on IR15 and St Rose. The IR15 NB is closed at St Rose, vehicles are being diverted onto the Sloan Exit. Avoid the area if possible. Expect delays. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 29, 2019

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Buratczuk said.

The driver of the truck, believing he had hit something, stopped at the truck stop on Blue Diamond and Dean Martin to check for damage and alerted authorities, Buratczuk said. The driver did not show signs of impairment and was cooperating with the investigation.

*UPDATE* Road Closed – I-15 northbound at Sloan Rd in Sloan

Traffic is being diverted off I-15 to Las Vegas Blvd. Use caution around this area. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) March 29, 2019

It’s uncertain why the Toyota driver parked his car on the shoulder of I-15.

Northbound lanes of I-15 re-opened after 4 a.m.