Pedestrian hit, killed on Las Vegas sidewalk identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 53-year-old Washington man who was killed Thursday in Las Vegas when he was struck by a car.

Daniel Arredondo Garcia of Yakima, Washington, died at University Medical Center of blunt force trauma, the coroner’s office determined. His death was ruled an accident.

Las Vegas police have said that Garcia was walking on a sidewalk along Gilespie Street, south of Sunset Road, when a 38-year-old woman driving a Kia Sportage south on Gilespie crossed into oncoming traffic.

The Kia veered off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, hitting Garcia, before coming to a stop in some landscaping, police said.

It wasn’t clear why the Kia driver, who stayed at the scene, left the roadway, though police said she was not suspected of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

