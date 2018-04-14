Pedestrian hit, killed outside marked crosswalk in Las Vegas

A pedestrian was killed in a crash Friday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The deadly crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday on West Charleston Boulevard, just east of the intersection at South Rancho Drive. The pedestrian, who police said was struck by a Ford E250 while running across Charleston Boulevard, was hospitalized at University Medical Center but died.

Evidence at the scene showed the 38-year-old pedestrian was outside of a marked crosswalk and was not at the intersection at the time of the crash, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. The Ford’s driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, and police said he did not show signs of impairment.

Hours earlier on Friday, about three miles west, the Police Department investigated another crash involving a Ford near Oakey Boulevard and Duneville Street. Police said a 40-year-old man who was riding his bike on the north sidewalk drifted into the roadway “for unknown reasons” before being hit by a Ford F150. The bicyclist also was transported to the Medical Center, and police said his injuries were life-threatening. The involved driver is not suspected of impairment.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the pedestrian who was killed on Charleston Boulevard. It was the 36th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

