Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in the central Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were called at about 7:45 p.m. to the crash at West Twain Avenue and South Jones Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said.

It was unknown if the pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk when the crash happened, Matchko said.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries, he said.

Both directions of Twain and Jones were closed Wednesday night near the crash, Matchko said. Further information about the pedestrian or the crash was not immediately available.

