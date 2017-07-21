Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in central Las Vegas

North Main Street and West Owens Avenue, Las Vegas (Google Street View)

A pedestrian was hospitalized Friday after a central valley crash.

About 11:20 a.m. Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a car at North Main Street and West Owens Avenue, according to police spokesman Larry Hadfield.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center, Hadfield said, but the extent of injuries is unknown.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

North Main Street and West Owens Avenue, las vegas, nv