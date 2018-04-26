Pedestrian in critical condition after central valley crash

A pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in the central valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a crash Wednesday night near East Charleston Boulevard and Crestwood Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash Wednesday night near East Charleston Boulevard and Crestwood Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in the central valley.

The crash was called in about 9:30 p.m. near East Charleston Boulevard and Crestwood Avenue, near South Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kurt McKenzie.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian fled the scene, McKenzie said. Due to the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries, Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.