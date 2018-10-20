Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by car in Las Vegas

A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car Friday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.
She was hit while outside of a crosswalk about 9:35 p.m. on West Russell Road between Cameron Street and South Decatur Boulevard, a release said. Investigators determined a 2013 Nissan Altima was westbound on Russell while the pedestrian was crossing the road from south to north.
The Nissan hit the unidentified woman — thought to be in her 30s — while she crossed, the release said. She was hospitalized at University Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said the 30-year-old Nissan driver didn’t appear impaired and remained at the scene.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.36.086436, -115.205977