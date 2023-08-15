98°F
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian in east Las Vegas crash that killed dog dies from injuries

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2023 - 6:22 am
 
Updated August 17, 2023 - 11:14 am
A dog was killed and a man was injured after a crash Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, near South Pecos and East Flamingo roads in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dog was killed and a man was injured after a crash Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, near South Pecos and East Flamingo roads in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dog was killed and a man was injured after a crash Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, near South Pecos and East Flamingo roads in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson man who was struck by a vehicle chasing his dog that ran into a street on Tuesday morning has died.

David Holtslander, 58, died Wednesday, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Holtslander and his dog were walking near South Pecos and East Flamingo roads around 3:50 a.m. when the dog darted into the intersection, Metro said at the time. He ran into the intersection to retrieve his dog when a 2023 Nissan Kicks struck them both.

The dog died at the scene. Holtslander was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The 31-year-old woman driving the Nissan was not suspected of impairment.

This is the 89th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

