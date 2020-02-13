Pedestrian in wheelchair injured in central Las Vegas Valley crash

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

A pedestrian in a wheelchair was taken to the hospital after being struck Wednesday night in a central Las Vegas Valley residential area.

The crash occurred just after 6:45 p.m. on the 4900 block of Wilbur Street, near East Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jose Hernandez.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, Hernandez said. The driver stayed at the scene, and impairment is not suspected.

Wilbur Street is closed for the investigation. Traffic on main roads is not effected, but residents should expect delays in accessing the residential area, Hernandez said.

