Pedestrian in wheelchair killed in Las Vegas intersection identified

One of two pedestrians killed April 8 in the same intersection has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Just after 8:50 p.m., 49-year-old Betty Lee Bell was crossing at the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway in her wheelchair. She was struck by a Dodge pickup truck and thrown out of the wheelchair, police said.

The county coroner said Bell died of multiple injuries related to a motor vehicle collision; her death was ruled an accident.

Bell’s death came two minutes after another pedestrian was critically injured. A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle struck a female pedestrian in the same intersection. Police said she was not in a marked crosswalk.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died. The two officers inside the Metro vehicle were not injured.

Police said the collisions were unrelated. The other pedestrian killed will be identified by the county coroner after her family has been notified.

