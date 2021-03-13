Pedestrian injured after 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Fatal Detail unit has been summoned.

Metropolitan police investigate a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Washington Avenue on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Police investigate a crash Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Las Vegas Blvd. North and East Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Fatal Detail unit has been summoned after a crash Saturday morning involving two vehicles and a pedestrian in central Las Vegas.

Traffic is closed in all directions at Las Vegas Blvd. North and East Washington Avenue after the crash that occurred just before 6:25 a.m., according to Lt. Jesse Roybal.

Two SUVs crashed, sending one of the vehicles onto the sidewalk and striking a pedestrian, Lt. Ken Nogle said.

The pedestrian, an adult man, has serious, life-threatening injuries, Nogle said. One of the drivers suffered minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected, Nogle said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

