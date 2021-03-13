Pedestrian injured after 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas
The Metropolitan Police Department’s Fatal Detail unit has been summoned.
Traffic is closed in all directions at Las Vegas Blvd. North and East Washington Avenue after the crash that occurred just before 6:25 a.m., according to Lt. Jesse Roybal.
Two SUVs crashed, sending one of the vehicles onto the sidewalk and striking a pedestrian, Lt. Ken Nogle said.
The pedestrian, an adult man, has serious, life-threatening injuries, Nogle said. One of the drivers suffered minor injuries.
Impairment is not suspected, Nogle said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
