53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian injured after 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2021 - 8:36 am
 
Updated March 13, 2021 - 9:15 am
Metropolitan police investigate a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian at the intersec ...
Metropolitan police investigate a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Washington Avenue on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian at the intersec ...
Metropolitan police investigate a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Washington Avenue on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian at the intersec ...
Metropolitan police investigate a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Washington Avenue on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police blocked off the scene a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian at th ...
Metropolitan police blocked off the scene a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Washington Avenue on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian at the intersec ...
Metropolitan police investigate a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Washington Avenue on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian at the intersec ...
Metropolitan police investigate a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Washington Avenue on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police talk to people at the scene of a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestr ...
Metropolitan police talk to people at the scene of a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Washington Avenue on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Police investigate a crash Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Las Vegas Blvd. North and East Washingt ...
Police investigate a crash Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Las Vegas Blvd. North and East Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Fatal Detail unit has been summoned after a crash Saturday morning involving two vehicles and a pedestrian in central Las Vegas.

Traffic is closed in all directions at Las Vegas Blvd. North and East Washington Avenue after the crash that occurred just before 6:25 a.m., according to Lt. Jesse Roybal.

Two SUVs crashed, sending one of the vehicles onto the sidewalk and striking a pedestrian, Lt. Ken Nogle said.

The pedestrian, an adult man, has serious, life-threatening injuries, Nogle said. One of the drivers suffered minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected, Nogle said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$892K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$892K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
2
Nevada may turn out the lights on daylight saving time
Nevada may turn out the lights on daylight saving time
3
Resorts World Las Vegas ‘rapidly moving forward’
Resorts World Las Vegas ‘rapidly moving forward’
4
TSA, airlines oppose planned Las Vegas resort near McCarran airport
TSA, airlines oppose planned Las Vegas resort near McCarran airport
5
Dak Prescott’s deal has ripple effect on Raiders, Derek Carr
Dak Prescott’s deal has ripple effect on Raiders, Derek Carr
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.