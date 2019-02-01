Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in northwest Las Vegas

One person was injured after being struck by a car in the northwest valley Friday morning.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was injured after being struck by a car in the northwest valley Friday morning.

Las Vegas police responded to a parking lot on the 2200 North Rampart Boulevard, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, about 8:40 a.m. after being informmed that a person was, “unable to move” after being hit by a brown Toyota RAV 4.

The person was taken to University Medical Center and police believe the victim has a fractured leg, Las Vegas police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez, said.

OcampoGomez did not know the gender of the victim and no further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

2200 North Rampart Boulevard, las vegas, nv