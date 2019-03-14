Pedestrian injured in central Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

One person was injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in the central valley Thursday morning.

About 3 a.m. the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of Maryland Parkway and East Flamingo Road after reports of a person struck by a vehicle, Metro Lt. William Matchko said.

That person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones

