Pedestrian injured in western Las Vegas Valley crash

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a car in the western Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash about 6:30 p.m. at West Flamingo Road and South Hualapai Way, near the 215 Beltway. A pedestrian was struck by a car and was in “critical but stable” condition Tuesday night, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said.

The scene of the crash has since been cleared, Holmes said Tuesday night.

Further information was not immediately available.

