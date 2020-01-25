Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle near UNLV

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening in a crash at Flamingo Road and University Center Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Friday evening near UNLV, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 6:20 p.m. to the crash at University Center Drive and Flamingo Road, after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

The pedestrian died at a hospital, Nogle said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available. Detectives remained at the scene Friday evening investigating the crash.

Drivers should expect road closures in the area near the crash, Nogle said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

