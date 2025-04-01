Pedestrian killed after being struck by bus in east Las Vegas Valley

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a transit bus Tuesday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police officer broke into home of wife’s co-worker, report says

Las Vegas gas prices have seen major spike; is relief on the way?

Pedestrian bridge next to Las Vegas hospital being torn down

Teen arrested in fatal Aliante shooting, carjackings faces 27 new charges

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a transit bus Tuesday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred at South Pecos and East Flamingo roads, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Impairment is not suspected at this time.

The public is asked to avoid the area as the intersection is closed in all directions.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.