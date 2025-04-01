Pedestrian killed after being struck by bus in east Las Vegas Valley
A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a transit bus Tuesday in the east Las Vegas Valley.
The crash occurred at South Pecos and East Flamingo roads, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
Impairment is not suspected at this time.
The public is asked to avoid the area as the intersection is closed in all directions.
