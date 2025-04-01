64°F
Pedestrian killed after being struck by bus in east Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2025 - 1:20 pm
 

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a transit bus Tuesday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred at South Pecos and East Flamingo roads, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Impairment is not suspected at this time.

The public is asked to avoid the area as the intersection is closed in all directions.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

