Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in southwest valley

A Las Vegas man died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in the southwest valley, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in the southwest valley, police said.

Police said the crash was reported about 11:10 a.m. on West Tropicana Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard. A 64-year-old man was crossing Tropicana Avenue outside a marked crosswalk. A 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 heading east on Tropicana hit the man when he entered the GMC’s path.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center but later died. The driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

No one else was injured in the collision, police said.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.