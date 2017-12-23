Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian died early Saturday after a hit-and-run collision in the central Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A pedestrian died early Saturday after a hit-and-run collision in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Police said the crash was not reported to the Metropolitan Police Department until a passerby found the man’s body about 2:35 a.m. in the roadway near Algonquin Drive and East Flamingo Road, near Maryland Parkway. The pedestrian, who police said was in his 40s, later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Investigators determined from evidence at the scene that the man was crossing Algonquin Drive outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The victim, whose death marked the 132nd traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year, will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

Metro’s fatal detail unit could not provide a description of the vehicle or the driver, and the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Police Department at 702-828-4060 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

