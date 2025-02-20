Pedestrian killed by car in ‘unlawful speed contest’ in northeast Las Vegas Valley

The pedestrian’s death marked the 28th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley after being struck by a vehicle involved in a high-speed racing incident.

The crash occurred just after 10:45 p.m. on North Nellis Boulevard and Kell Lane, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The pedestrian was crossing Nellis in an unmarked/implied crosswalk when he was struck by a 2006 Honda Civic Si operated by Duglas Esteban-Chacon, 25, of Las Vegas. Police said Esteban-Chacon was “engaged in an unlawful speed contest” with an unknown white vehicle.

The crash caused the dismemberment of the victim’s legs. Arriving medical personnel determined he was beyond medical intervention and had sustained mortal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene via telemetry, police said.

Esteban-Chacon remained at the scene, did not show signs of impairment and cooperated with the investigation. He was later arrested for charges related to reckless driving.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 28th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025. The crash remains under investigation by Metro.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.