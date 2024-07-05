84°F
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Las Vegas

(Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2024 - 4:59 am
 

A pedestrian putting gas in a truck was struck and killed Friday morning by a hit-and-run driver.

The crash occurred just after 2:10 a.m. on the 215 Beltway ramp westbound to Interstate 15 north, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The suspect vehicle is a red or maroon 2018-2020 Nissan Kick with front and/or right front and side damage, NHP said. It might also be missing the right front headlight and side mirror.

Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

