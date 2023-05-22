84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed by suspected hit-and-run impaired driver

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2023 - 7:52 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was jailed on charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash after police said he fatally struck a pedestrian with his car and drove away.

Josue Ghione, 27, was driving a 2020 Honda Civic around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near East Sahara Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said video from the scene and witness statements indicate Ghione hit a man who was walking outside a marked crosswalk. The driver then left the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

Police said Ghione was found later and showed signs of impairment.

Jail records show he was booked on charges of reckless driving resulting in death, duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving death and DUI resulting in death. He is being held without bail and expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police search for gunman in Strip double shooting
Las Vegas police search for gunman in Strip double shooting
2
‘The Igniter’ has closed the show with Golden Knights
‘The Igniter’ has closed the show with Golden Knights
3
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
4
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
5
Saturday night scene at Electric Daisy Carnival — PHOTOS
Saturday night scene at Electric Daisy Carnival — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Pedestrian dies in crash outside Sunrise Hospital
Pedestrian dies in crash outside Sunrise Hospital
Elderly pedestrian dies after crash in crosswalk
Elderly pedestrian dies after crash in crosswalk
1 killed in suspected DUI crash in southwest valley
1 killed in suspected DUI crash in southwest valley
Pedestrian killed in Spring Valley; driver ‘possibly overdosing’
Pedestrian killed in Spring Valley; driver ‘possibly overdosing’
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas
Woman dies almost 2 months after crash, police say
Woman dies almost 2 months after crash, police say