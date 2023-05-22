Pedestrian killed by suspected hit-and-run impaired driver

Police said video from the scene and witness statements indicate the driver hit a man who was walking outside a marked crosswalk.

A man was jailed on charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash after police said he fatally struck a pedestrian with his car and drove away.

Josue Ghione, 27, was driving a 2020 Honda Civic around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near East Sahara Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said video from the scene and witness statements indicate Ghione hit a man who was walking outside a marked crosswalk. The driver then left the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

Police said Ghione was found later and showed signs of impairment.

Jail records show he was booked on charges of reckless driving resulting in death, duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving death and DUI resulting in death. He is being held without bail and expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

