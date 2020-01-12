Pedestrian killed crossing against signal on Las Vegas Strip

The man’s death marks the fourth traffic-fatality Metro has investigated this year.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A 30-year-old man died early Sunday morning after he was hit by a car on the Las Vegas Strip.

The man was struck just before 1 a.m. after he tried to cross Las Vegas Boulevard South at Cathedral Way, near Wynn Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He tried to run across the street against a “do not walk” sign, but tripped and fell directly in front of a 2012 Nissan Altima. He was struck by the Nissan and died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, a 34-year-old Las Vegas man, stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The man’s death marks the fourth traffic-fatality Metro has investigated this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his next of kin have been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.