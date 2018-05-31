Pedestrian killed crossing road in central Las Vegas

About 8:20 p.m., a nourthbound Mercedes-Benz hit a man who was crossing North Decatur Boulevard near West Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. He died at a local hospital.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died after being struck Wednesday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

About 8:20 p.m., a northbound Mercedes-Benz hit a man who was crossing North Decatur Boulevard near West Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. He died at University Medical Center.

Police said the man was not using a marked crosswalk. The 16-year-old driver of the Mercedes-Benz stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Northbound Decatur was closed between Bonanza and Vermont Avenue while police investigated, but has since reopened.

