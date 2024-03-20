Pedestrian killed, driver faces DUI charges in east valley collision

The collision occurred about 9:06 p.m. Tuesday at East Charleston Boulevard east of South 10th Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a fatal auto-pedestrian collision on Tuesday,. March 19, 2024, at East Charlestojn Boulevard and 10th Street. (Lena Blietz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 69-year-old man was killed and a 33-year-old driver of an SUV was charged with driving under the influence after an east valley crash Tuesday night.

A 2019 Ford Escape was traveling east on Charleston while approaching a red light at South 10th. The pedestrian was crossing Charleston when the SUV entered the intersection as the light turned green. The pedestrian stepped into the path of the Escape.

Police said the driver, Miguel Angel Valdiva showed signs of impairment and was booked for DUI charges.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity as well as cause and manner of death for the pedestrian after relatives have been notified.

The death was the 41st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

