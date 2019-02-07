Pedestrian killed in central Las Vegas crash

A pedestrian was killed in a Thursday morning crash in central Las Vegas.
The pedestrian was attempting to cross South Decatur Boulevard in a crosswalk at Alta Drive. against a traffic signal, when they were struck, according to Metro. Lt. Josh Martinez.
A Metro officer at the scene said the person was taken to University Medical Center.
Metro’s Fatal Detail is investigating and the intersection remained closed shortly before 8 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
