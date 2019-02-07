Pedestrian killed in central Las Vegas crash

One person was hospitalized after a crash at Alta Drive and South Decatur Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review Journal)

A pedestrian was killed in crash at Alta Drive and South Decatur Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review Journal)

A pedestrian was killed in crash at Alta Drive and South Decatur Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review Journal)

A pedestrian was killed in crash at Alta Drive and South Decatur Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review Journal)

A pedestrian was killed in a Thursday morning crash in central Las Vegas.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross South Decatur Boulevard in a crosswalk at Alta Drive. against a traffic signal, when they were struck, according to Metro. Lt. Josh Martinez.

A Metro officer at the scene said the person was taken to University Medical Center.

Metro’s Fatal Detail is investigating and the intersection remained closed shortly before 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jt errones@reviewjournal.com or 7 02-383-0256. Follow @ JessATerrones on Twitter.

Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive, Las Vegas, nv