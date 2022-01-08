Pedestrian killed in central Las Vegas crash
The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a fatal crash Saturday afternoon in central Las Vegas.
The pedestrian, who was struck by an SUV, died at a hospital, Lt. Justin Byers said.
Police responded about 12:50 p.m. to Decatur Boulevard and Hayes Place, dispatch logs show.
No other injuries were reported.
Traffic in the area was expected to be shut down for several hours, Byers said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
