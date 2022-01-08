64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed in central Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2022 - 2:09 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a fatal crash Saturday afternoon in central Las Vegas.

The pedestrian, who was struck by an SUV, died at a hospital, Lt. Justin Byers said.

Police responded about 12:50 p.m. to Decatur Boulevard and Hayes Place, dispatch logs show.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic in the area was expected to be shut down for several hours, Byers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Murder case resolved for woman who pushed man from Las Vegas bus
Murder case resolved for woman who pushed man from Las Vegas bus
2
President Biden arrives in Las Vegas for Reid memorial service
President Biden arrives in Las Vegas for Reid memorial service
3
New Raiders coach? Future of Derek Carr? Fans have questions
New Raiders coach? Future of Derek Carr? Fans have questions
4
Raiders report: Bisaccia updates status of Waller, Jacobs
Raiders report: Bisaccia updates status of Waller, Jacobs
5
Summerlin land sells for $135M, hundreds of houses planned
Summerlin land sells for $135M, hundreds of houses planned
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST