Pedestrian killed in central Las Vegas crash identified

He was Byron Bantolino, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday. He died of multiple injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The 32-year-old man killed in a crash Friday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

He was hit by a black vehicle about 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern and Billman avenues, south of Harmon Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

A Metro release said Bantolino was crossing Eastern outside of a crosswalk at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, a 2016 Nissan Versa was northbound on Eastern in the left lane. A 2004 Infiniti G35 was “directly behind the Nissan Versa” when the Infiniti moved into the middle lane and hit Bantolino, the release said.

The Nissan then hit Bantolino after he landed in the street, police said. He died at the scene.

His death marked the 71st traffic death investigated by Metro this year.

