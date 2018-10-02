Pedestrian killed in central Las Vegas crash

A vehicle hit the pedestrian about 6:35 p.m. on West Tropicana Road near South Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died after a crash Monday in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements said the pedestrian was crossing Tropicana Avenue outside the crosswalk. The 48-year-old man was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Tropicana was closed between Lindell Road and Edmond Street while police investigated. The 21-year-old driver of the remained on the scene and did not seem impaired, police said.

West Tropicana Road near South Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas