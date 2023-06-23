Pedestrian killed in central Las Vegas hit-and-run

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. near East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive.

A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run in central Las Vegas Thursday night.

At around 10:30 p.m. a vehicle that was fleeing a collision with another vehicle struck a pedestrian near East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen.

Houchen said the driver of the vehicle stopped and fled the scene on foot.

