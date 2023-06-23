75°F
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed in central Las Vegas hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2023 - 12:10 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run in central Las Vegas Thursday night.

At around 10:30 p.m. a vehicle that was fleeing a collision with another vehicle struck a pedestrian near East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen.

Houchen said the driver of the vehicle stopped and fled the scene on foot.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

