Pedestrian killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas
Police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
According to police, the crash occurred at about 9:33 a.m. in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Authorities said that the driver remained at the scene and impairment is not suspected.
