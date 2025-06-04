87°F
Pedestrian killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2025 - 11:55 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 9:33 a.m. in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities said that the driver remained at the scene and impairment is not suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

