Pedestrian killed in crash in west Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a crash early Tuesday morning that left a pedestrian dead in the west Las Vegas Valley.

‘One in a billion:’ Vigil held for Las Vegas man fatally hit while on walk

How did Vegas Pauly C become a household name in Las Vegas?

215 Beltway set for full closure in Summerlin this week

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash early Tuesday morning that left a pedestrian dead in the west Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:18 a.m. near Vegas Drive and Rainbow Boulevard.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.