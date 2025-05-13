61°F
Pedestrian killed in crash in west Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2025 - 5:19 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash early Tuesday morning that left a pedestrian dead in the west Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:18 a.m. near Vegas Drive and Rainbow Boulevard.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

