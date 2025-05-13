Pedestrian killed in crash in west Las Vegas Valley
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash early Tuesday morning that left a pedestrian dead in the west Las Vegas Valley.
According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:18 a.m. near Vegas Drive and Rainbow Boulevard.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area while police investigated.
No further information was immediately available.
