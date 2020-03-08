Pedestrian killed in crash in western Las Vegas
At least one person was killed after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the west valley Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
At 10:26 p.m., authorities responded to the area of Durango Drive and Twain Avenue after receiving calls about a vehicle crash involving pedestrians.
Metro Lt. Miguel Ibarra said one person was killed. He said two adults were struck.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
