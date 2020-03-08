Pedestrian killed in crash in western Las Vegas

At least one person was killed after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the west valley Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person was killed after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the west valley Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At 10:26 p.m., authorities responded to the area of Durango Drive and Twain Avenue after receiving calls about a vehicle crash involving pedestrians.

Metro Lt. Miguel Ibarra said one person was killed. He said two adults were struck.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.