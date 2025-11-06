63°F
Pedestrian killed in crash just north of Las Vegas airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2025 - 12:22 am
 

A pedestrian died in a crash in the central valley late Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at 4:47 p.m. on Paradise Road, south of Naples Drive.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said “a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was traveling southbound on Paradise, south of Naples, in the second of five travel lanes. A pedestrian was crossing Paradise, south of Naples, outside of a marked crosswalk and entered the path of the Toyota. A collision occurred when the front of the Toyota contacted the pedestrian, projecting him onto the roadway. The Toyota came to a controlled stop south of the collision.”

The unnamed pedestrian, age 51, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Toyota driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 134th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.

