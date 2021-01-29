55°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed in crash near downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2021 - 3:48 pm
 
(RTC Fast cameras)
(RTC Fast cameras)

A pedestrian was killed Friday in a crash near downtown Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 2:42 p.m. to an injury crash at East Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The circumstances around the crash were unclear, but a woman involved in the collision was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.

Charleston is closed from Las Vegas Boulevard to Sixth Street while officers investigate.

The identity of the woman will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
FBI makes 2 arrests in Las Vegas related to riots at Capitol
FBI makes 2 arrests in Las Vegas related to riots at Capitol
2
Nevada regulators reject ‘Marriage’ proposal at Golden Nugget
Nevada regulators reject ‘Marriage’ proposal at Golden Nugget
3
Slot machine influencer teaming up with Plaza on new gaming area
Slot machine influencer teaming up with Plaza on new gaming area
4
Retired Las Vegas police detective dies after battle with COVID-19
Retired Las Vegas police detective dies after battle with COVID-19
5
Westgate posts Super Bowl prop bets — FULL LIST
Westgate posts Super Bowl prop bets — FULL LIST
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST