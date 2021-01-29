Pedestrian killed in crash near downtown Las Vegas

Officers were called at 2:42 p.m. to an injury crash at East Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

(RTC Fast cameras)

A pedestrian was killed Friday in a crash near downtown Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 2:42 p.m. to an injury crash at East Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The circumstances around the crash were unclear, but a woman involved in the collision was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.

Charleston is closed from Las Vegas Boulevard to Sixth Street while officers investigate.

The identity of the woman will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

