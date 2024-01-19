46°F
Pedestrian killed in crash near the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2024 - 2:22 am
 
Updated January 19, 2024 - 2:24 am
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was killed late Thursday after a crash near the Strip.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. at the interchange of Spring Mountain Road and Interstate 15.

In a statement, the Nevada Highway Patrol said a vehicle was traveling on Interstate 15 northbound exiting the Spring Mountain Road eastbound off-ramp.

“An adult pedestrian walking eastbound in the travel lane of the Spring Mountain Rd. off-ramp was struck by the vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased,” the statement said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Earlier Thursday, a female pedestrian was killed in a crash near Nellis Air Force Base.

